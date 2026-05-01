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Cowboys sign Caleb Downs, five other draft picks

  
Published May 1, 2026 12:31 PM

The Cowboys announced that they have signed their top pick from this year’s draft.

They have signed safety Caleb Downs along with five other draft picks. The Cowboys traded up on spot to take Downs at No. 11 and he’s expected to move directly into the starting lineup as a rookie.

Downs was the first of two first-round selections this year. Edge rusher Malachi Lawrence was the other one and he is the only member of the draft class who has not agreed to his rookie deal yet.

The Cowboys have also signed third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barham, fourth-round tackle Drew Shelton, fourth-round cornerback Devin Moore, fourth-round edge rusher LT Overton, and seventh-round wide receiver Anthony Smith.