Cowboys to hire Junior Adams as WRs coach

The Cowboys have found another member of Brian Schottenheimer’s first staff.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys will hire Junior Adams as their new wide receivers coach.

Adams spent the last three seasons at Oregon as the school’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He held similar positions at Washington and has also coached at Western Kentucky, Boise State, Eastern Washington, and Chattanooga. This is his first job in the NFL.

It is the second hire that the Cowboys have made from the college ranks this week. They also hired Conor Riley as their offensive line coach and their offensive staff will be headed up by offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.