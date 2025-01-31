 Skip navigation
Cowboys to hire Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator

  
Published January 31, 2025 05:10 PM

The Cowboys have found their new offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams. The Cowboys promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach to create the vacancy.

Adams spent the last two seasons on Jonathan Gannon’s staff with the Cardinals. He previously served as the tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach for the Colts and has previous coordinator experience at the University of Colorado.

Schottenheimer will call the team’s offensive plays, so that will not be part of Adams’s responsibilities with the team. The Cowboys have talked about wanting to focus on the run game and Adams’s offensive line background likely appealed to them on that front.