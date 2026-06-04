Cowboys to hold a joint practice with the Rams in addition to the Saints

The Cowboys and Rams do not play in the preseason, but they both train in Southern California. Therefore, they often have joint practices during training camp, including in 2025 in Oxnard.

They will again this year, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday.

The date was not announced.

It will give new Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett a chance to practice against his hometown team. Garrett grew up in Arlington, Texas, which is home of AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play.

The Cowboys will also have a joint practice with the Saints, who already announced their intention to work with Dallas. The Saints and Cowboys will practice in Oxnard while the Saints are on the West Coast for a preseason game against the Rams in the second week of the exhibition season.

The Saints are coached by the Cowboys former quarterback and offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.