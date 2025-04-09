Cowboys to sign OL Saahdiq Charles

The Cowboys are making an addition to their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, they will sign Saahdiq Charles to their 90-man roster. Charles recently worked out for the team and is returning after sitting out the 2024 season.

Charles signed with the Titans last year as a free agent, but retired early in training camp. The Titans released him when he shared his intention to return to action this year.

Charles was a member of the Commanders before his brief stint with the Titans. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 and he started 18 of the 35 games he played during his time in Washington.