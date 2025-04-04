 Skip navigation
Cowboys work out OL Saahdiq Charles

  
April 4, 2025

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles is trying to return to the NFL and his bid will include a trip to Dallas.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Charles worked out for the Cowboys on Friday.

Charles was a 2020 fourth-round pick in Washington and spent four seasons with the team before signing a one-year deal with the Titans last March. Charles was slated to be a starting guard in Tennessee, but chose to retire early in training camp last summer.

Charles, who started 18 of the 35 games he played for Washington, announced his plans to return to the NFL last month and became a free agent when he was released by Tennessee.