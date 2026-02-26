 Skip navigation
Cowboys will move Marist Liufau to outside linebacker

  
Published February 26, 2026 02:01 PM

The Cowboys’ move to hire Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator will lead to a change in their base defensive principles and it will lead to a position change for one member of their linebacking corps.

Marist Liufau has been an inside linebacker since joining the team as a 2024 third-round pick, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at his Thursday press conference from the Scouting Combine that the team will be moving him to a new spot with Parker at the helm.

“Marist Liufau, we’re gonna move him to outside linebacker,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “That kind of fits his strengths, right?  He’s got length, he’s got long arms and he’s really good at disrupting the ball.”

Liufau has started 14 of 34 games since joining the Cowboys and he has 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Donovan Ezeiruaku is also in the mix at outside linebacker while Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, and Payton Turner are all set for free agency. The Cowboys could bring some of those players back, but they have work to do to flesh out the defensive personnel whether they do that or not.