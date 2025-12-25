Dak Prescott fires 86-yard touchdown, Cowboys lead 21-3

The Cowboys are firmly putting it on the Commanders.

Dak Prescott connected with receiver KaVontae Turpin for an 86-yard touchdown, putting Dallas up 21-3.

It was the longest reception of Turpin’s career and Prescott’s longest completion since 2023.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu jumped offside on the pass, giving Prescott a free play. The quarterback recognized it and Turpin ran himself open down the middle of the field, catching the pass in stride 42 yards ahead of the line of scrimmage.

With no one in front of him, Turpin ran the rest of the way 44 yards for a touchdown.

Dallas has now scored a touchdown on each of its three possessions.

On the injury front, Washington corner Jonathan Jones is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.