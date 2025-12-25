 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Dak Prescott fires 86-yard touchdown, Cowboys lead 21-3

  
Published December 25, 2025 02:04 PM

The Cowboys are firmly putting it on the Commanders.

Dak Prescott connected with receiver KaVontae Turpin for an 86-yard touchdown, putting Dallas up 21-3.

It was the longest reception of Turpin’s career and Prescott’s longest completion since 2023.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu jumped offside on the pass, giving Prescott a free play. The quarterback recognized it and Turpin ran himself open down the middle of the field, catching the pass in stride 42 yards ahead of the line of scrimmage.

With no one in front of him, Turpin ran the rest of the way 44 yards for a touchdown.

Dallas has now scored a touchdown on each of its three possessions.

On the injury front, Washington corner Jonathan Jones is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.