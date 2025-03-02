 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott on his hamstring rehab: I’ll be ready when it matters

  
Published March 1, 2025 09:13 PM

Dak Prescott’s right hamstring tore off the bone in a Week 9 game against the Falcons. He continues to rehab four months after season-ending surgery.

Prescott told Patrik Walker of the team website that he is not fully cleared yet but healing.

“I wouldn’t say I’m running full speed yet,” Prescott said Saturday, “but everything’s on the right track, and I’m excited.”

It remains to be seen whether Prescott will return in time to participate in the offseason program.

“I’m not going to put a timeline on it, but I’ll be ready for the first game, and when anything matters, and very, very ready,” Prescott said. “I’m feeling good. I’m doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me.”

The Cowboys likely will be deliberate in Prescott’s return, though the Cowboys have a new head coach and a new play caller in Brian Schottenheimer.

Prescott has missed a total of 26 games the past five seasons with ankle, calf, thumb and hamstring injuries. He also had a shoulder injury that caused him to miss practice time in training camp in 2021.