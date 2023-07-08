Dak Prescott: Turning 30 only increases the urgency to win now

Dak Prescott already has more passing yards than Roger Staubach and more touchdowns than both Troy Aikman and Staubach. What he doesn’t have yet is a Super Bowl title.

The Cowboys quarterback is 61-36 in the regular season, but, like Tony Romo, only 2-4 in the postseason. The Cowboys, of course, have not reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995, with only the Commanders and Lions having gone that long or longer without a trip to the NFC’s title game.

Prescott, entering his eighth season with the same goal he had his rookie season, turns 30 on July 29.

“I’ve always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn’t necessarily bother me,” Prescott said Saturday, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.”

Prescott, though, admits that his milestone birthday only increases the urgency to get the Cowboys where they haven’t been in a long, long time.

“One thousand percent,” Prescott said. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Prescott has not made the Pro Bowl since 2018. He has passed for 24,943 yards and 166 touchdowns in his career.