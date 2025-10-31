Dak Prescott understands fan frustration at Jerry Jones’s natural-gas distraction

On Wednesday, a bizarre (even by his normal standards) quote emerged from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who admitted that he was too busy with his natural-gas business interests to spend time trying to fix his team’s sputtering defense.

“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

On Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Jones’s remarks, from the perspective of whether Dak can sympathize with the frustration such remarks spark in fans.

“Yeah, sure,” Prescott said. “For sure, right. You read the comment and, being honest with you, I don’t know the full context of it. I do know a piece of it. But being a fan and you just hear that or read that, yeah, of course. Especially, right, as many fans are and do —- thankful that they do — live and breathe by this team, and they feel like their jobs are putting all their effort into this.

“So yeah, that can definitely be frustrating. But in that sense, I would just say, the guy has never really lied about who he is or what he’s trying to do. Hopefully, he was talking about in that one particular moment. Maybe in those five minutes is what he was alluding to, and having a chance at a $100 billion opportunity I think you might take five minutes as well to answer a call. Hopefully that’s what he means, right? But I could see how it could be frustrating.”

Indeed it could be. Jones isn’t just the owner; he’s the General Manager. No other NFL General Manager is spending time doing anything other than generally managing his team.

The solution is simple, Jerry can spend a little of that $100 billion on hiring an actual General Manager, who got the job by earning it not by buying it.