Dallas Goedert practiced Friday, hopes to play Sunday

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert took a big step back toward the lineup on Friday.

Goedert practiced for the first time since fracturing his forearm earlier this month. He said that he felt like he was ready to return a couple of weeks ago, but the medical staff didn’t agree with that assessment.

Goedert hopes that answer is different heading into Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

“I gotta talk to the doctor, let him know how it felt. To me, my arm feels really good and I’m really excited to be where I’m at at this time,” Goedert said, via Brooks Kubena of TheAthletic.com.

Goedert has 38 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns this season.