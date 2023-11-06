Report: Dallas Goedert has fracture in his forearm

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss some time after an X-ray revealed a fracture in his forearm, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Goedert will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is further damage.

He is a candidate for injured reserve.

Goedert was injured after Markquese Ball inadvertently twisted Goedert’s arm on the tackle at the end of the 28-yard gain. Goedert headed directly to the training room and did not return.

He had three catches for 50 yards in the Eagles’ 28-23 win.

For the season, Goedert has 38 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles have Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam on the roster behind Goedert, though Calcaterra was out Sunday with a concussion.