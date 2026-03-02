 Skip navigation
Dalton Risner: New Bengals deal wouldn’t have gotten done without Joe Burrow

  
Published March 2, 2026 12:24 PM

The Bengals got a deal done with right guard Dalton Risner on Monday and Risner credited one of his teammates with helping to pave the way to the agreement.

Risner joined the Bengals last August and made 11 starts in his first year with the team. A number of those starts came with Joe Burrow at quarterback for Cincinnati and Risner said on Monday that he believes the quarterback’s push to keep him in Cincinnati led to the new one-year deal.

“This deal wouldn’t have been done without guys like Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow pushed for me this whole offseason,” Risner said, via the team’s website. “He checked in. He wanted me there. Amarius Mims was outspoken. I had so many people. My offensive line coach. Zac Taylor. I just felt like I had so many people that pulled for me that I don’t think this would have gotten done without them.”

Re-signing Risner means that the Bengals are set to have their five primary offensive linemen back for another season and it stands to reason that Burrow thinks that arrangement will be a good thing for his pass protection during the 2026 season. That would be a good thing for Burrow’s health and having him around for the entire season should also be a plus for the Bengals as a whole.