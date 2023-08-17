Dalvin Cook on signing with the Jets: “I think we can be something special”

New Jets running back Dalvin Cook thinks he is joining a team poised for a very big year.

Cook, who signed this week after a lengthy free agency period, is excited to play with Aaron Rodgers. But he also mentioned his fellow running backs — Michael Carter, Breece Hall and Zonovan “Bam” Knight — as players he’s planning to build a rapport with and help to get better.

“When I came on my visit, I think I’ve pretty much seen everything I needed to see,” Cook said. “It was good vibes with the coaches, the players, everybody around the building. When you dig deep and look into the roster, I think all the pieces are put together. I think I can come help these guys. You look at the running back room with MC, Breece, Bam, all those other guys, and me just adding to it, I think we can be something special.”

The Jets are making no secret that they’re going all-in to try to win this year. They spent more than most teams are willing to spend on a veteran running back in today’s NFL, but they think Cook is right that he’s going to be a part of a special team.