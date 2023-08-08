Damiere Byrd has “significant” hamstring injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks

Panthers receiver Damiere Byrd injured his hamstring at practice a few days ago. He underwent medical testing on it, and the results did not yield good news.

Coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Byrd’s injury will keep him out 6-8 weeks.

“Damiere’s hamstring is pretty significant. It’s pretty significant,” Reich said, via Sheena Quick of Fox Sports 1340 AM . “It’s going to be a while. [It] could require a procedure, so we’re continuing to get him evaluated, which is a shame because he was looking really good. Obviously, he’s put himself in good position, but this was an unfortunate injury.”

Reich said it’s not a season-ending injury, but in order for Byrd to return this season, the Panthers will have to carry him on their initial 53-player roster before placing him on injured reserve.

Byrd was one of the leading contenders for the punt return job.

He entered the league with the Panthers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and spent four years in Charlotte. He has made stops in Arizona, New England, Chicago and Atlanta the past four years.

Byrd returned to the Panthers this offseason, signing a one-year deal.