Dan Campbell: Even with Taylor Decker, we need to find another LT who can help us

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker posted his intention to play his 11th season with the club on Tuesday via social media.

But based on head coach Dan Campbell’s comments earlier in the day, Detroit still has some work to do to build depth at left tackle.

Decker said at the end of the 2025 season that he intended to take some time to figure out whether or not he would retire. Decker has been dealing with multiple injuries over the last few years, but has played through them for the most part. But over the last three regular seasons, he’s started 15, 14, and 14 contests.

That’s part of why Campbell said during his Tuesday press conference — before Decker’s announcement — that Detroit needs another option at left tackle.

“Look, if it’s not [Decker returning], then we’ve got to find a guy,” Campbell said. “But if it is, we’re still going to find a guy. Because as much as I love ‘Deck,’ he’s got some things that are going to need some management. That’s kind of where we’re at. One way or another, we’re going to need somebody that can play over there and that can help us if we need them in a crunch or we need them as a starter. That’s important.”

Generally, it sounded like Campbell wants to be better up front after Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the postseason in 2025.

“We’ve talked about the interior of the offensive line, too,” Campbell said. “That’s important. We’ve been digging, we’ve been looking at stuff. But until we can kind of figure a little bit of those pieces out, and then exactly who is going to be available, who are we going to have the ability to potentially go after, how does that affect another position or the depth of the roster — we’re waiting it out here a little bit.”

With Decker back in the fold, we’ll see how the Lions continue to address their offensive line with the draft and free agency to create more depth.