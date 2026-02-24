Taylor Decker suggests he will be playing in 2026

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Lions will play a game in Munich during the 2026 season and it sounds like veteran left tackle Taylor Decker plans on joining the team in Germany.

Decker said at the end of the 2025 season that he needed to take some time to assess whether he would return for an 11th season and an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon suggests that he’s made up his mind. Decker posted a picture of himself running onto the field before a game with a biblical quote as the caption and he added "#Year11" at the end of the passage.

Decker appeared in 14 games during the 2025 season while playing through shoulder issues. He has started all 145 games he’s played since the Lions selected him in the first round in 2016.

The Lions have all of their starting offensive linemen under contract for 2026, but center Graham Glasgow’s future with the team is in some doubt. Glasgow could opt to retire and the Lions could release him in a cap move if he does decide to continue playing.