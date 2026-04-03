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Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs has only scratched the surface, can play some receiver

  
Published April 3, 2026 10:46 AM

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the betting favorite to be the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, and from Lions coach Dan Campbell’s comments, that sounds like a safe bet.

Gibbs is already one of the NFL’s top running backs, but Campbell said the Lions have even bigger plans for what Gibbs can do in their offense, including lining up at wide receiver.

“Gibbs, we didn’t view Gibbs as a runner, he was a weapon,” Campbell said. “We felt like Gibbs, this guy is gonna explode. Yes, he’s a runner, he can run all schemes, he can run inside, outside, the perimeters, but he also can be lethal out of the backfield, and we’re not even there yet. We feel like this guy can play some receiver. He’s dynamic and he’s a difference-maker. They don’t come around often.”

When the Lions took Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, some thought he was a reach. Campbell did not.

“We’d have taken him earlier. We would have taken him earlier,” Campbell said.