Dan Campbell: Lions will have to cut good players, “a good problem to have”

The Lions won’t have an easy time whittling their roster down from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday, and coach Dan Campbell is glad for that.

Campbell said after Friday night’s preseason win over the Panthers that many of the players on the roster bubble played very well, and that’s going to make it harder to decide which 37 players won’t make it.

“In some regards it makes it clearer, and in other regards it makes it very cloudy. And that’s a good problem to have. But it was good to see,” Campbell said.

Campbell singled out cornerback Khalil Dorsey, who had a 62-yard kickoff return and also made several plays on defense, as a player who made a strong case for himself to make the roster.

“We’re going to have to let go of some really good players,” Campbell said. “And that’s tough. That’s tough to do. But it also means there’s growth and your talent level has gone up. And that’s a good thing for your football team.”