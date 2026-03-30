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Dan Campbell: Penei Sewell is ready to move to left tackle

  
Published March 30, 2026 12:48 PM

The Lions have not made any official pronouncements about their plans for left tackle in the wake of Taylor Decker’s release, but head coach Dan Campbell knows what direction he’d like to go at the position.

Penei Sewell played left tackle in college before moving to the right side upon joining the Lions as a 2021 first-round pick. Speculation about a move back to the left side began to swirl when Decker was considering retirement and has not abated since Decker’s departure.

On Monday, Campbell told reporters at the league meeting in Arizona that his preference is for Sewell to move and that Sewell is prepared for a change.

“He’s ready to do that,” Campbell said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

Campbell said nothing has been set in stone yet, but it appears to be a safe bet that Sewell will be on Jared Goff’s blindside come the fall.