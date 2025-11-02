Dan Campbell’s fourth-and-4 call yields Lions TD, Justin Jefferson answers with Vikings TD

Lions coach Dan Campbell is the best in the business at knowing when to go for it on fourth down, and he did it again on the opening drive today.

With the Lions facing fourth-and-4 at the Vikings’ 40-yard line on the first drive of the game, Campbell kept his offense on the field. The result was Jared Goff hitting Sam LaPorta for a 40-yard touchdown.

LaPorta was great on the opening possession, catching all three passes thrown to him for 66 yards. Campbell praised LaPorta this week for growing as a blocker, but so far today it’s been his work as a receiver that’s moving the Lions’ offense down the field.

But the Lions’ 7-0 lead didn’t last long: Myles Price returned the ensuing kickoff 61 yards for the Vikings, and with a short field the Vikings had a short drive that ended with J.J. McCarthy hitting Justin Jefferson for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.