Dan Campbell says Sam LaPorta’s growth as a blocker makes him more valuable than ever

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta put up big receiving numbers as a rookie in 2023, but his stats haven’t looked quite as good in the season and a half since then. Lions head coach Dan Campbell says, however, that LaPorta is actually contributing more to the Lions than ever, in ways that most people aren’t noticing.

Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket that LaPorta has grown so much as a blocker that he’s making a major impact on the Lions’ running game, as well as on some passing downs when he doesn’t run routes. Campbell named LaPorta first when asked which Lions have grown this season.

“There’s a number of guys that have taken big steps. One of the guys, the first one I think of is Sam LaPorta,” Campbell said. “I think Sam has taken another step forward. Sometimes what not everybody sees about Sam, he’s got to do everything. He’s got to pass protect, he’s got to run block and certainly as a receiver he’s got value. The guy can do it all. Where he’s taken his biggest jump is in the run game and pass protection, and continues to be a threat in the pass game. I love where he’s at right now.”

LaPorta had 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. Last year his receiving production declined to 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. This year he has 29 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns. But LaPorta is playing a higher percentage of the Lions’ offensive snaps than ever, and he’s called on to block more than he’s called on to catch. And Campbell says LaPorta’s blocking is better than ever.