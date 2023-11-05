Daniel Jones ruled out with knee injury

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ return to the lineup lasted a quarter and it remains unclear when he’ll be able to play again.

Jones exited Sunday’s game after taking sacks on the final play of the first quarter and first play of the second quarter. His right knee buckled as he tried to avoid the Raiders pass rush on the first sack and he immediately left the game after the second one.

Tommy DeVito took over as quarterback.

Jones went to the locker room after a brief check in the sideline medical tent and the Giants announced at the start of the second half that the quarterback has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon.

There’s no further word about the severity of the injury, but the nature of non-contact injuries means that there is going to be concern about whether Jones will be able to return at all in what’s developing into a lost year for a team that won a playoff game last season.