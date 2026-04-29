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Dante Fowler remains a potential addition to Seahawks’ defense

  
Published April 29, 2026 11:39 AM

Before the draft, the Seahawks brought in free agent edge rusher Dante Fowler for a visit. Still in need of pass rush help after the draft, Fowler remains in play for Seattle.

Fowler is “a top option” for the Seahawks, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde has coached Fowler before, both in Atlanta in 2020 and in Dallas in 2022 and 2023, so if Fowler were to sign with the Seahawks, he would arrive in Seattle with a good understanding of his role in the defense.

The 31-year-old Fowler spent last season with the Cowboys, playing in all 17 games with 11 starts.