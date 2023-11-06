Dare Ogunbowale knew FG was good when kicking it: “I should have hit one of those [Steph] Curry lookaways”

En route to a two-point win over the Buccaneers, Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale tried and made a 29-yard field goal.

He spoke to PFT by phone about the experience after the 39-37 win.

Ogunbowale said he first learned at halftime that he would be kicking the rest of the way, due to an injury to kicker Ka’imi Fairbarn. Ogunbowale came out early to practice both kickoffs and placekicks. He hadn’t performed a snap/spot/hold-style kick since training camp.

For extra points in the second half, the coaching staff didn’t call his number. With the game tied at 30 and the Texans facing a fourth down, he found out he was up when special-teams coordinator Frank Ross called for the field goal team.

Ogunbowale said he stared at the spot on the ground where the ball would be, and he shut out everything else. When he kicked it, he knew the 29-yard kick would be good.

“I should have hit one of those [Steph] Curry lookaways,” he said.

He got the ball that became the first field goal by a non-kicker since 2004. He said he’ll probably give it to his father, because his dad wanted him to be a soccer player anyway.