Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor land on IR; Giants elevate Randy Bullock

Giants tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor left last Sunday’s overtime loss with injuries that led to both of them being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Waller was playing through a hamstring injury and aggravated it against the Jets while Taylor spent Sunday night in a New Jersey hospital with a rib injury. Both players will have to miss at least four games as a result of their injuries.

The Giants also placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve this week. They signed Cade York to the active roster on Friday and elevated Randy Bullock from their practice squad Saturday, so they have a pair of kickers to chose from against the Raiders.

Linebacker Justin Hollins was elevated from the practice squad and tight end Lawrence Cager was signed to the roster from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.