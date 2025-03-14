Davante Adams: No negotiation for No. 17, Puka Nacua was already switching

After word came down that Davante Adams was joining the Rams over the weekend, receiver Puka Nacua referred to his new teammate as “No. 17” in an interview.

Nacua, however, had worn that number for the first two years of his career. So he also said that he hoped he would be a good negotiator.

Apparently, he was not.

In his introductory press conference on Thursday, Adams told reporters that there was no negotiation at all.

Head coach Sean McVay had called Adams earlier this week and told him that Nacua was already changing his number to No. 12.

“I didn’t even talk to [Nacua] about it,” Adams said. “I think it was his plan to change to 12. I don’t know when, but I know that before I even knew for sure if I was headed to L.A., he was already talking about wearing [No.] 12.

“For everybody out there that wants to hate me for making them buy new jerseys, I did not tell him. I didn’t pay him. I didn’t do anything. That was out of the kindness of his heart and he wore it in college so I guess it made sense.”

The Rams released a produced announcement that Nacua was switching to No. 12 earlier this week, the timing of which suggests that Nacua had been planning to change his number. In an interview with the team’s website, Nacua noted that No. 12 has long been a family number that his siblings also wore.

Numbers aside, Adams said working with Nacua is a “great opportunity.”

“He’s somebody that I was a big fan of when he first got in the league,” Adams said. “I didn’t know much of him because I don’t really watch too much college football. Seeing what he did that first half of the season, I’m like, ‘OK, this guy has what it takes. That’s for sure.’ As I continued to watch and see how he finished the year, stuff like that doesn’t happen by accident.

“He has the God-given [talent]. He has an amazing, electric personality. He’s smiling every time I see him or every time I talk to him, his crying faces or ‘LOLs’. He’s a happy dude. He’s a good, young player. He reminds me of a couple other guys I’ve come across in the past few years. It’ll be fun being alongside somebody like that.”