Dave Canales: Saturday’s game was not up to our standard

Panthers head coach Dave Canales was happy with the work his team did in their joint practice time with the Texans, which is a good thing because there wasn’t much to like about their play in Saturday’s game.

The starting offense went three-and-out twice and the starting defense gave up a touchdown to set the stage for a 20-3 Panthers loss. The overall effort included dropped passes, turnovers, penalties, a lackluster run game, and a missed block on Danielle Hunter that led to a hit that injured backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Canales said it was a “frustrating” day for a team he believes is capable of better showings.

“I’m excited about our group,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about the talent that we have out there, but can we play together, and can we make it come alive? And we didn’t do that to our standard, and to my standard today.”

The Panthers don’t plan to play their starters in this week’s final preseason game, so work to fix what’s ailing the team will have to take place on the practice field as they head into September.