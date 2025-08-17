 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: Saturday’s game was not up to our standard

  
Published August 17, 2025 10:56 AM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales was happy with the work his team did in their joint practice time with the Texans, which is a good thing because there wasn’t much to like about their play in Saturday’s game.

The starting offense went three-and-out twice and the starting defense gave up a touchdown to set the stage for a 20-3 Panthers loss. The overall effort included dropped passes, turnovers, penalties, a lackluster run game, and a missed block on Danielle Hunter that led to a hit that injured backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Canales said it was a “frustrating” day for a team he believes is capable of better showings.

“I’m excited about our group,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about the talent that we have out there, but can we play together, and can we make it come alive? And we didn’t do that to our standard, and to my standard today.”

The Panthers don’t plan to play their starters in this week’s final preseason game, so work to fix what’s ailing the team will have to take place on the practice field as they head into September.