David Bailey is now the favorite to be drafted No. 2 overall

There’s a new favorite to be the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey is now a -120 favorite to be drafted No. 2 overall. For months, Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese has been the favorite to be the second pick, but his odds have now dropped just behind Bailey’s, to -110.

The Jets own the second overall pick and are widely expected to bolster their defensive front. After Bailey and Reese, the players with the next-best odds to hear their names called second overall are Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at +2200 and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain at +2800.

Among the long shots to be selected second overall are Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at +5500 and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at +6500.