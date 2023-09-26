David Montgomery, Taylor Decker listed as limited on Tuesday injury report

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that he’s “starting to feel pretty good” about running back David Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker playing against the Packers on Thursday night.

Today’s injury report estimate doesn’t feature a setback for either player.

For the second day in a row, Montgomery (thigh) and Decker (ankle) are both listed as limited participants. The Lions didn’t have a full practice with the short week, so their participation levels are estimates.

Most of the Lions’ injury report remained the same as Monday. Guard Jonah Jackson (thigh), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) all remained limited participants.

But fullback Jason Cabinda was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) stayed at DNP.

Center Frank Ragnow (toe/veteran rest) was upgraded to a full participant.

Lions and Packers game statuses for Thursday’s contest will be released on Wednesday.