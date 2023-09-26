Dan Campbell “starting to feel pretty good” about David Montgomery, Taylor Decker playing Thursday

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said he will be in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Packers if it is up to him, but he may not have to push to change anyone’s mind about his availability.

Decker missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he was part of an optimistic health update from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday. Campbell said that Decker and running back David Montgomery, who sat out Week Three with a thigh injury, are moving toward getting back in the lineup this week.

“Two that are trending the most positive right now would be Decker and D-Mo. Those are the two I’m starting to feel pretty good about,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the team is still in “wait and see” mode with safety Kerby Joseph’s hip injury and he said that the lack of practice time this week works against cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Moseley has not played since tearing his ACL last season and was listed as limited on Monday’s estimated injury report.