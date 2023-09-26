Taylor Decker: If it’s up to me, I’m going to play on Thursday

Lions veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. But he’s looking to return for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Decker said this week he intends to play in Week 4 “unless somebody who’s above me in the pecking order says differently.”

“If it’s up to me, I’m going to play,” Decker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s not always up to me, but if it’s up to me, I’m going to play.”

Decker suffered a high ankle sprain and a bone bruise during the Week 1 victory over the Chiefs. He exited Arrowhead Stadium in a walking boot and initially feared he’d broken his ankle.

“I guess I played it off well. I guess nobody really even noticed it until after the game,” Decker said. “I just didn’t want to have to come out of the game, especially ‘cause, first game, it’s one of those things where you want to try and be one of the ironmen and not miss any snaps, which I’ve done a couple times in my career so it’s kind of a bummer that it got broke Week 2.

“But I knew I could be out there even if I’m not 100 percent I could still help the team win, so just keep going, take a bunch of Advil and more tape and Toradol.”

Decker admitted that while he would’ve played Week 2, it was probably smarter for the Lions to keep him out.

“That’s why I don’t necessarily get to make that call,” he said.

The Lions listed Decker as a limited participant on the team’s estimated injury report on Monday.