David Njoku: Ken Dorsey’s offense is juicy

Browns tight end David Njoku had the best year of his career in 2023, so the team’s decision to change offensive coordinators this offseason might have come as bad news.

Njoku sounded pretty positive about the move from Alex Van Pelt to Ken Dorsey this weekend, however. Njoku spoke to reporters at his charity softball game on Saturday and was asked about the offense that Dorsey has been installing this offseason. His answer provides reason for optimism in Cleveland heading into the fall.

“It is juicy,” Njoku said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I’m really excited for this year.”

Njoku had 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns — all career highs — in 2023 and said his goal for 2024 is to “just be better than last year.” That would be a positive development for the Browns’ hopes of getting back to the postseason.