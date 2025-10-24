 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
David Njoku questionable for Browns-Patriots

  
Published October 24, 2025 01:31 PM

After missing last week’s win over the Dolphins, Browns tight end David Njoku may be back to face the Patriots on Sunday.

Njoku is officially questionable for Week 8 with a knee injury, Cleveland announced.

Njoku was limited for the week’s first two practices.

The veteran tight end has 23 receptions for 223 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

Defensive tackle Adin Huntington (concussion) is the only other Browns player with a game status, as he’s questionable.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted in his press conference that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will make his season debut after recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered last December. Hall’s injury required two different surgeries.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is also set to return after being sidelined by a concussion.