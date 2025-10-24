David Njoku questionable for Browns-Patriots

After missing last week’s win over the Dolphins, Browns tight end David Njoku may be back to face the Patriots on Sunday.

Njoku is officially questionable for Week 8 with a knee injury, Cleveland announced.

Njoku was limited for the week’s first two practices.

The veteran tight end has 23 receptions for 223 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

Defensive tackle Adin Huntington (concussion) is the only other Browns player with a game status, as he’s questionable.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted in his press conference that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will make his season debut after recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered last December. Hall’s injury required two different surgeries.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is also set to return after being sidelined by a concussion.