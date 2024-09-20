 Skip navigation
David Ojabo, Nate Wiggins questionable for Ravens

  
Published September 20, 2024 04:00 PM

The Ravens had several starters on their injury report this week, but head coach John Harbaugh said that most of them were on track to play against the Cowboys and their final injury report of the week sends the same message.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (back), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye, groin) don’t have injury designations.

The outlook is less certain for edge rusher David Ojabo (quad) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck, concussion). Ojabo landed on the report Thursday, but was able to work in full on Friday. Wiggins missed last week’s loss to the Raiders after a car accident and he was limited in the last two practice sessions.

Wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harty (calf) is also listed as questionable and guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (personal) has been ruled out.