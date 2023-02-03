 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dax Hill looking forward to a larger role with Bengals in 2023

  
Published February 3, 2023 03:50 AM
nbc_bfa_burrowtrash_230202
February 2, 2023 03:58 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother from Another to discuss the trash talking between the Chiefs and Bengals in the buildup to the AFC Championship, and how Cincinnati ultimately paid for it.

The Bengals made safety Dax Hill a first-round pick last year, but he didn’t have a well-defined role on their defense.

With veterans Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell on hand at safety, Hill was mostly limited to special teams outside of a couple of games when injuries at cornerback led the Bengals to give the rookie playing time at that position. Bates and Bell are both set for free agency this offseason, however, and it seems likely that the Bengals will be turning to Hill as a full-time starter in his second season.

Hill said this week that he’s looking forward to having a more defined role on defense.

“Your confidence builds as you get more reps and you hone in one position or at least knowing the specific job you’re doing,” Hill said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News.

The changes at safety won’t be the only ones that the Bengals make this offseason and they’ll need Hill and other new starters to pick up where others left off in order to continue the team’s run of success into a third season.