Dean Lowry signs one-year deal with the Steelers

It took a little longer than originally expected, but defensive lineman Dean Lowry is now officially back with the Steelers.

The team announced that Lowry has signed a one-year deal on Tuesday. Lowry joined the Steelers in 2024 and missed last season after tearing his ACL.

Word that Lowry would return to the Steelers surfaced last month, but the deal was never finalized. A report at the time indicated that Lowry wanted to continue to work himself into playing shape before signing with any team.

Lowry had five tackles and a sack in 12 games for the Steelers in 2024. He had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine 2023 games for the Vikings and 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in seven seasons with the Packers.