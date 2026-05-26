 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dean Lowry signs one-year deal with the Steelers

  
Published May 26, 2026 04:24 PM

It took a little longer than originally expected, but defensive lineman Dean Lowry is now officially back with the Steelers.

The team announced that Lowry has signed a one-year deal on Tuesday. Lowry joined the Steelers in 2024 and missed last season after tearing his ACL.

Word that Lowry would return to the Steelers surfaced last month, but the deal was never finalized. A report at the time indicated that Lowry wanted to continue to work himself into playing shape before signing with any team.

Lowry had five tackles and a sack in 12 games for the Steelers in 2024. He had 14 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine 2023 games for the Vikings and 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in seven seasons with the Packers.