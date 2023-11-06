Deebo Samuel back at practice Monday

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel said last week that he expects to return to action for the team’s Week 10 game against the Jaguars and things continue to appear to be moving in that direction.

Samuel, who missed the last two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder, was on the field for the team’s practice session on Monday. It’s a bonus practice as the team returns from its bye week, so there won’t be an injury report to reveal Samuel’s participation level.

Left tackle Trent Williams has an ankle injury and also missed the last two games. He did not join Samuel in making a return to practice Monday.

The 49ers also announced that they have opened the practice windows for defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr., cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., and cornerback Samuel Womack III. Beal and Womack are on injured reserve while Luter is on the physically unable to perform list.