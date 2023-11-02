Deebo Samuel: I am ready to go

The 49ers are on their bye in Week 9, but when they come back, they’re going to have one of their key offensive players.

Receiver Deebo Samuel said on Thursday that he’s planning to play against the Jaguars in Week 10.

“I am ready to go,” Samuel said on Up & Adams.

Samuel has been out with a hairline fracture in his shoulder. He suffered the injury against Cleveland in Week 6 and has not practiced since.

Samuel has recorded 20 catches for 302 yards with a touchdown this season. He’s also tallied 95 yards rushing with a TD.

Sam Francisco has scored exactly 17 points in each of the last three games with Samuel sidelined and the team has lost every game.

The 49ers will be on the road to play the Jaguars next week.