Deebo Samuel confident 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk will work out a deal

Brandon Aiyuk’s hold-in continues this week as he seeks a contract extension with the 49ers.

Aiyuk is scheduled to earn $14.124 million this season on the fifth-year option, but he wants to be paid among the top receivers in the league.

His teammate, receiver Deebo Samuel, expects that to happen.

“Overall, it’s a tough situation,” Samuel told NFL Media on Monday, via 49erswebzone.com. “Going through it in [2022], it’s just some things you take personal that don’t need to be taken personal. Overall, it’s just a stressful process because, at the end of the day, you want what you think you deserve, and your team has to work with this team, and it’s so much back-and-forth.

“It’s just like sometimes it gets stressful because, at the end of the day, you want to be out here with your guys, and want to be out here practicing. But overall, you want what you deserve. So, at the end of the day, something has to give; something has to work out. But I feel like something’s gonna happen, hopefully.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said it is beneficial for Aiyuk to be around the team, even though he’s not practicing.

“I think it’s good when any of these guys have the business part of the contracts going on and everything, I think it’s always good to not get too far away from football,” Shanahan said. “At least he can be with his teammates here, in meetings, get some work with the strength and conditioning coaches, things like that.

“Hopefully, when things work out, it just makes it a little bit of a smoother transition.”