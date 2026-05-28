DeMarcus Lawrence has arrived at Seahawks’ voluntary offseason workouts

Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is on the practice field for today’s voluntary Organized Team Activities.

Lawrence had not been attending previously, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Lawrence would be there at some point, and today he is.

The Seahawks posted video of Lawrence in uniform, walking out the doors of the team’s facility and jogging onto the practice field.

The 34-year-old Lawrence is heading into his second season with the Seahawks after previously playing 11 seasons with the Cowboys. He’s on Year 2 of a three-year, $42 million contract.