nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL
nbc_csu_morrisonint_250227.jpg
Why Notre Dame’s Morrison is ‘living the dream’
nbc_pft_combine_willjohnson_250227.jpg
Johnson: ‘I know I’m the best CB in the draft’

DeMarcus Lawrence healthy, “optimistic” about conversations with Cowboys

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:31 PM

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence missed most of last season with a Lisfranc injury, but he has no doubts about his plans for the 2025 season.

Lawrence’s agent David Canter said on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that Lawrence is definitely planning to return for a 12th season in the NFL and that he was close to returning at the end of the 2024 season, but that the choice was made to wait because the Cowboys were out of playoff contention.

“So, he’s 100 percent healthy,” Canter said. “Good news, 100 percent healthy. Bad news, he’s a free agent, right? So for Dallas Cowboys fans who love the DeMarcus Lawrence, there is a possibility that he leaves.”

Canter said that he has told the team what Lawrence is looking for in a new deal and that the ball is now in their court.

“I’m optimistic with our conversations with the Cowboys, that they’re very aware of what it’ll take to keep DeMarcus a Cowboy,” Canter said. “Honestly, that’s up to them it’s not up to us.”

Lawrence has spent his entire career with the Cowboys and is 10th in franchise history with 61.5 career sacks.