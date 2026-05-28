DeMarcus Lawrence is back for 13th season with “more to give”

Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence did not attend the start of the team’s voluntary offseason workouts until this week. He is participating in the organized team activities.

Lawrence was home in Texas after his wife gave birth to a daughter, Syenna, the day after Super Bowl LX.

“Shout out to the fans that are concerned about me, just let them know D-Law is doing well,” Lawrence said, via John Boyle of the team website. “I’m currently working back in Texas right now. I’ve got the newborn and a 1-year-old, so I can’t leave mom with all those responsibilities. She knows I’ll be back here for the season, and the coaching staff knows my game plan. We’re still working. I’m just not able to be here on a day-to-day basis.”

Lawrence got his first Super Bowl in his first season in Seattle after 11 seasons in Dallas. He also earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod, so the 34-year-old didn’t need much time to decide on playing a 13th season.

“Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give,” Lawrence said. “And also, I had the most fun I’ve ever had playing football last year. So just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I’d be leaving behind, the chances [of retirement] were very slim.”

Lawrence is entering the second season of the three-year, $42 million contract he signed in the 2025 offseason.