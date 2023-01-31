 Skip navigation
DeMeco Ryans agrees to become next Texans head coach

  
Published January 31, 2023 11:30 AM
January 30, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the report that DeMeco Ryans is heading to Houston this week with the expectation he will become the new Texans head coach.

DeMeco Ryans is heading back to Houston.

According to multiple reports, Ryans has agreed to terms with the Texans on a contract to become their next head coach. Things have been pointing in this direction for the last few days and Ryans had a second interview with the Texans after the 49ers’ loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Ryans spent the last two seasons as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator and the 49ers allowed the fewest points in the league during the 2022 season. Ryans was previously the inside linebackers coach for the Niners and he moved into coaching after a 10-year playing career.

The first six of those seasons were spent with the Texans, who made Ryans the 33rd overall pick of the 2006 draft. He made an All-Pro team with Houston before moving on to the Eagles for the final four years of his playing career.

Ryans becomes the fifth Texans head coach since the start of the 2020 season and the hope in Houston will be that he stops the carousel from taking another spin for many years.