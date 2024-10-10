 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers
nbc_pft_daniels_241010.jpg
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers
nbc_pft_daniels_241010.jpg
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans on Nico Collins: He’s the best receiver in league, chance for someone to step up

  
Published October 10, 2024 10:11 AM

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans paid wide receiver Nico Collins a big compliment while talking about his trip to injured reserve.

Collins hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Bills and went on the list Wednesday. The move costs the Texans offense the league’s leader in receiving yards and Ryans went even further while characterizing Collins as the league’s top wideout.

Losing a player like that leaves a big hole in the offense and Ryans wondered “who’s going to make those plays” during his Wednesday press conference.

“Unfortunate that we’ll not have Nico, great player, best receiver in the league,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’ll be back at some point this season. Opportunity for other guys to step up and make the most of their opportunity, that’s what the league is about. A lot of guys who have stepped in when other guys are out have made a name for themselves and made some big plays in the league, so we’re looking for the same thing for whoever it may be.”

Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Xavier Hutchinson are the remaining receivers on the 53-man roster and it will likely wind up being a group effort to fill in for the production the team will be missing without Collins available.