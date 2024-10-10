DeMeco Ryans on Nico Collins: He’s the best receiver in league, chance for someone to step up

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans paid wide receiver Nico Collins a big compliment while talking about his trip to injured reserve.

Collins hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Bills and went on the list Wednesday. The move costs the Texans offense the league’s leader in receiving yards and Ryans went even further while characterizing Collins as the league’s top wideout.

Losing a player like that leaves a big hole in the offense and Ryans wondered “who’s going to make those plays” during his Wednesday press conference.

“Unfortunate that we’ll not have Nico, great player, best receiver in the league,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’ll be back at some point this season. Opportunity for other guys to step up and make the most of their opportunity, that’s what the league is about. A lot of guys who have stepped in when other guys are out have made a name for themselves and made some big plays in the league, so we’re looking for the same thing for whoever it may be.”

Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, John Metchie, and Xavier Hutchinson are the remaining receivers on the 53-man roster and it will likely wind up being a group effort to fill in for the production the team will be missing without Collins available.