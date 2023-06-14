 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen: Cam Jordan’s minicamp absence is “old age related”

  
Published June 14, 2023 10:46 AM
EnQO5tTERs7R
June 13, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the shot Saints DE Cam Jordan fired at Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was not with the team today at mandatory minicamp, but head coach Dennis Allen indicated that there are no concerns.

Asked if Jordan’s absence was injury related, Allen implied that he gave the 33-year-old Jordan an excused absence to let him rest.

“I call it old age related, but Cam’s fine. He’ll be fine,” Allen said with a smile.

Jordan has been in New Orleans since he was a first-round draft pick in 2011, and he has played in 192 games for the Saints, the fourth-most in franchise history. This season he’s set to move ahead of Rickey Jackson (195) and Morten Anderson (196) for the second-most games as a Saint, behind only Drew Brees (228). He’s earned some time off.