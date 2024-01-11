Denzel Ward questionable for Saturday after hurting knee in practice

Cornerback Denzel Ward was on the injury report the last couple of days as a full participant in practice despite a shoulder injury, but a different issue has created doubt about his availability for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Texans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Ward injured his knee in Thursday’s practice. He is listed as questionable for the road game in Houston.

Ward had 34 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 13 games this season.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring) and wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) have been ruled out. Safety Grant Delpit (groin) won’t be activated from injured reserve ahead of the game.

Cornerback Mike Ford (calf), running back Pierre Strong (back), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) join Ward in the questionable category.