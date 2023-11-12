Derek Carr leaves after big hit in third quarter

The Saints will need a miraculous comeback to get a win on Sunday and it looks like Jameis Winston will be leading the effort on offense.

Derek Carr left the matchup with the Vikings after getting drilled by Vikings defensive linemen Danielle Hunter and Jaquelin Roy while throwing a pass in the third quarter. Hunter hit Carr high while Roy was lower down when contact was made.

Carr was eventually carted to the locker room.

Winston entered the game and had a successful first run of plays. He hit Chris Olave for a first down and then went right back to the wideout for a 14-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara ran for a two-point conversion that leaves the Saints down 27-11 with 5:26 to play in the third quarter.

There’s been no word from the Saints about Carr’s condition yet, but we’ll update where things stand as soon as they do.