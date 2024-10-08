Derek Carr will have an MRI on Tuesday, unsure if he can play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Monday night’s loss early with an oblique injury and said afterward that he wanted to keep playing but physically couldn’t throw a football.

“Not good, but we’ll get an MRI and all that tomorrow and figure it out,” Carr said when asked how he was feeling after the game. “I would’ve done anything to stay out there and keep fighting, but I couldn’t.”

Carr said he felt something in his oblique and wasn’t able to make a throwing motion afterward. He isn’t sure the nature of the injury and isn’t sure if he can play on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

“I just don’t know yet,” Carr said. “It wasn’t like a pain thing, it wasn’t like dealing with pain, if you can deal with the pain you can go. I just literally can’t do what I want to do. Obviously, it’s fresh and it just happened. You know me, I’m going to do anything I can to make sure I’m there on Sunday.”

The Saints started the season 2-0 and looked as good as any team in the NFL. Now they’ve lost three straight and are a game behind both the Buccaneers and the Falcons, and a loss on Sunday would be a major blow to their playoff hopes. Carr wants to be out there, but on a short week that’s no sure thing.